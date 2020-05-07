Coimbatore

2,500 bottles of soft drink seized for improper labelling in Coimbatore

Officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday seized 2,500 bottles of soft drink from a manufacturing unit near Madukarai in Coimbatore district as they did not have proper labelling.

FSSAI’s designated officer in Coimbatore K. Tamilselvan, and food safety officers S. Vijayaraj and K. Sivanandam conducted a surprise raid at Dhanam Beverages belonging to Chidambaran on Palathurai Road at Thirumalayampalayam, near Madukkarai.

They found 2,500 bottles of 200 ml soft drink that did not have proper label mentioning manufacturing date, batch number, etc.

FSSAI had received a complaint regarding this in its WhatsApp helpline number.

Laboratory examination

According to Dr. Tamilselvan, samples of the seized soft drinks were lifted for laboratory examination. The seized items were worth around ₹50,000.

WhatsApp helpline of FSSAI can be reached at 94440-42322.

