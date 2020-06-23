250 swab samples lifted from traders, loadmen at vegetable market

With five COVID-19 positive cases reported in the Corporation limits, swab samples were lifted from 250 traders, loadmen, conservancy workers and auto drivers at the temporary Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market functioning at the Corporation’s Central Bus Stand here on Tuesday.
The wholesale market functions from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for shopkeepers and the retail market for the public from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. every day.
Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said there were over 700 traders in the market of which the houses of over 75% of the traders were located on Valayakarar Street where four cases were reported. Recently, 150 samples were tested in the area and all tested negative. Since the market served as a potential source for infection, samples were lifted from traders, conservancy workers, auto drivers and loadmen on Tuesday and the results were expected on Wednesday.
“We have carried out random tests and covered around 400 people who are related to the market activities,” he added.
Mr. Elangovan said that a special camp would be held on Wednesday to lift samples from call taxi drivers in the city.
The samples were taken to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital for tests.
