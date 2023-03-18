25-year-old dream of tribal people fulfilled, road works commence in Yercaud

March 18, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Salem

The Salem district administration has begun road laying works from Kottachedu to Narthanchedu in Yercaud with police protection, fulfilling the tribal people’s 25-year-old dream.

There are nine village panchayats in Yercaud Panchayat Union with more than 60 tribal villages and more than 50,000 people. Many tribal villages lack roads due to issues like land acquisition.

To reach Kottachedu from Yercaud, there are road facilities till Kootumuttal, Maramangalam, Kelaiyur, Pelakadu, Mathoor, Arangam, Senthittu, Thumbipadi, and Narthanchedu. Over 4,500 people reside in these villages. To reach Kottachedu from Narthanchedu, one has to travel 28 km or through a mud road for three km.

During rainy season, it becomes difficult for people to use this mud rod. During emergency situations, people find it difficult to take patients to Yercaud or Salem government hospitals.

For the past 25 years, these villagers have been petitioning the district administration to lay a road from Narthanchedu to Kottachedu. There are two ways to reach Kottachedu from Narthanchedu (6th field and 7th field roads); both are three-km distance.

Last month, District Collector S. Karmegam and officials trucked to these villages and discussed with officials the possibility of laying roads. But some people are opposed to laying a new road via 6th field and want to lay it via 7th field.

Revenue officials said while in the past, the district administration tried to lay roads via 7th field, estate owners moved the court and cases were pending. But estate owners and private land owners gave their consent to acquire their land for road via the 6th field. Following this, the district administration got land from them, and on Friday, it started laying a road from Narthanchedu to Kottachedu at ₹5.50 crore. The works began with police protection, the officials added.

The Collector said that to lay roads, estate owners gave their land, the market value of which is said to be ₹3 crore. Likewise, 12 private landowners also gave their land free of cost. “We have trucked for six km on these two routes (6th and 7th fields). There will be only a slight deviation for some village people while using this 6th field road,” Mr. Karmegam added.