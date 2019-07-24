25 tonnes of plastic items seized

Corporation officials on Wednesday seized 25 tonnes of banned plastic items from a private plastic manufacturing unit functioning at Sivathapuram Katur in Suramangalam Zone and levied a fine of ₹10 lakh on the owner for violation apart from sealing the unit.

A team led by Corporation Commissioner R. Sadheesh and City Health Officer K. Parthiban along with officials inspected the unit and found the banned plastic items being manufactured.

The materials were seized and the owner was levied the fine and the unit was sealed.

Officials said that after the State government announced the ban on single-use plastic items from January 1, 2019, five monitoring teams were formed by the civic body to inspect shops and seize the banned materials.

The teams continue to raid shops from January 2 at eateries, hotels, bakeries, mobile shops, tea shops, textile showroom and other establishments where plastic is commonly used.

From January 2 to June 30, 3,505 shops were raided and 12,654 kg of banned plastic items were seized. Also, the shop owners were levied a fine of ₹16,28,950, they added.

Assistant Commissioner M. Sundararajan and other officials led the team.