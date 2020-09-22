25 textile processing units sealed for polluting environment in Erode

Twenty-five textile processing units in the district that violated norms and polluted water bodies were sealed and a sum of ₹ 1.35 crore was collected for causing damage to the environment, said District Collector C. Kathiravan.
A total of 297 bleaching units, 171 dyeing units and 37 tannery units function in the Corporation limits and many of them were found discharging effluents into drains and River Cauvery. The National Green Tribunal (Southern Zone, Chennai) took suo motu cognizance of the issue and registered a case and formed a committee to take steps to stop further pollution of water bodies.
Members of the committee were the Collectors of Erode and Namakkal districts, Chief Engineer of Water Resources Department, Erode Corporation Commissioner, Pallipalayam Municipality Commissioner and officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board. The team found 25 dyeing and tannery units polluting the river and sealed them.
On Monday, the team inspected the river bed at Vairapalayam where the Corporation is in the process of removing the municipal solid waste. The team also inspected a place where Pitchaikaran Odai joins River Cauvery. Water samples were collected from the area for testing.
Mr. Kathiravan said that action was taken against the polluting units and a zero discharge common effluent treatment plant would soon be established at Kadayampatti village to prevent units from discharging effluents into water bodies.
