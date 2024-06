Twenty-five kg of gutkha and other banned tobacco items were seized from 13 passengers from Bihar at the Coimbatore Railway Junction on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, an operation was jointly conducted by the Railway Police and the Race Course police.

The accused were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

