25 injured as buses collide in Salem

Twenty-five persons including college students were injured when two buses collided near Sankari on Tuesday.

According to the police, a private bus travelling towards Sankari collided with the bus of a private college moving towards Edappadi on Tuesday evening.

On information, Konganapuram police and ambulances rushed to the spot. About 55 students were travelling in the college bus and 30 passengers in the private bus.

About 20 students suffered minor injuries and they were rushed to the Edappadi government hospital and a private hospital. Four passengers and the driver of private bus, P. Arunachalam, were also admitted to the hospital. The police have registered a case.