25 doctors appointed on temporary basis

COIMBATORE

01 June 2021 23:50 IST

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani on Tuesday distributed appointment orders to 25 doctors, to be appointed on a temporary basis for three months in the Coimbatore Corporation.

A release said the doctors would support the civic body’s COVID-19 control measures by working either at urban primary health centres or COVID-19 Care Centres with oxygen beds. The Corporation had called for applications from doctors on May 31.

Advertising

Advertising

Special Officer for COVID-19 Control for Corporation Veera Raghava Rao and Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian were also present.