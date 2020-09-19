25 detained under Goondas Act in Erode this year

ERODE

19 September 2020 18:40 IST

As many as 25 persons, who were involved in criminal activities were detained under the Goondas Act in the current year in the district.

Recently, S. Moorthy (33), of Sellipalayam who was arrested for selling ganja by the Bungalowpudur police was detained under the Act.

Likewise, D. Anand alias Anand Kumar (35) of Marapalam, S. Vigneswaran alias ‘Thakkali’ Viki (24) of Vivekananda Road, B. Dinesh alias Merlin (21) of Surampatti, and E. Sam Prakash (21) of Balaji Garden, who were involved in criminal activities was detained.

Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai, in a press release, said that so far provisions of Goondas Act were invoked against 25 persons in the district and warned those involved in criminal activities that strict action will be taken against them.