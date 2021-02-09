25 COVID-19 cases in Erode district

Erode district reported 25 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 14,552. While 18 persons were discharged, 190 persons continue to be under treatment.

In Salem, 17 indigenous cases were reported. In Namakkal, 10 cases were reported. Four patients returned from Salem, Chennai, Karur and Tiruchi.

In Krishnagiri, one case was reported, and Dharmapuri saw eight cases.