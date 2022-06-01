25 canteens in Coimbatore get ‘Eat Right Campus’ certification

A total of 25 canteens attached to educational institutions, hospitals and industries in Coimbatore district have received the Eat Right Campus certification from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Through the certification, FSSAI aims to promote safe, healthy and sustainable food on campuses such as universities, colleges, workplaces, hospitals, etc across the country.

FSSAI’s designated officer for Coimbatore K. Tamilselvan said that the certification also attests the standard of the canteen or cafeteria of a campus.

According to him, the process of the certification starts with an application. The canteen should have obtained registration certificate or licence from the FSSAI as per norms.

As the next step, food handlers of the canteen should undergo Food Safety Training and Certification (FOSTAC) training given by the FSSAI where they will be taught about various aspects of food handling, storage and hygiene practices. Samples of food and water used at the canteen applying for the certification will be subjected to tests in government accredited laboratories.

“A pre-audit will be done at the canteen during which food safety officers check the infrastructure, facilities and other aspects. They will give instructions if corrections have to be made. A final audit will be done to check all the compliances,” he said.

As part of the certification, the applying canteen should also get enrolled to the Repurpose Used Cooking Oil (RUCO) scheme, through which used oil is discarded properly, and ‘Save Food, Share Food’ which aims to take leftover food to the needy through non-governmental organisations.

“So far, 25 canteens, including that of main colleges in Coimbatore, have got the Eat Right Campus certification. Around 25 applications are being processed for certification,” he said.