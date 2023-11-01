24x7 water supply: Erode Corporation appoints consultant to prepare DPR for pilot project in six wards

November 01, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - ERODE

As part of the Erode Corporation’s proposal to supply drinking water round the clock in all the 60 wards, a private consultant was appointed to study the pros and cons of implementing the scheme on a pilot basis in six wards.

The city, spread across 108 sq.km, has a current population of 6,45,242 in four zones. It has 1,69,913 households and 27,386 commercial establishments. Currently, 81.10 million litres of water a day (MLD) is supplied through the Dedicated Water Supply Scheme to households and establishments. While a few wards receive water once in two days, water supply is irregular in most of the wards.

The State government had last year asked all the local bodies to ensure 24x7 water supply to residents and commercial establishments. The local bodies were also asked to implement the scheme on a pilot basis in a few wards to study the pros and cons. The civic body decided to implement the scheme on a pilot basis in Wards 30,49,50, 56, 57 and 58. To study the existing infrastructure in six wards and to prepare a detailed project report (DPR), the civic body decided to appoint a consultant and floated a tender seeking expression of interest in April. Two engineering companies submitted proposals for preparing the DPR and a Chennai-based company was selected. The civic body had on Tuesday passed a resolution during the council meeting approving the award of contract.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT