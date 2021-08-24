24x7 vaccination centres become operational at govt. hospitals

Coimbatore

In an effort to boost the vaccination drive, 24x7 vaccination centres have been set up in 10 major government hospitals in Coimbatore, said District Collector G.S. Sameeran on Monday.

He inaugurated the 24x7 vaccination centre at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) in the presence of Deputy Director of Health Services (Coimbatore) P. Aruna and CMCH Dean A. Nirmala.

In a statement, the Collector said that with 20.88 lakh vaccine doses administered in the district so far, these vaccination centres were set up as per directions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to further expedite the vaccination process.

The centres became functional at CMCH, Government Medical College and ESI Hospital and government hospitals in Sulur, Mettupalayam, Pollachi, Valparai, Annur, Kolarpatti, Sundakkamuthur and Kinathukadavu from Monday, the statement said. Pregnant women, lactating mothers, patients and their attenders, differently abled persons and frontline workers would be accorded priority in these centres.

Dr. Nirmala said that 350 vaccine doses were allocated for the centre at CMCH on the inaugural day. A data entry operator, two staff nurses and one helper would be manning the centre, she added.

On Monday, 30,500 vaccine doses were allocated for Coimbatore district, Mr. Sameeran said. A total of 7,000 Covishield doses were made available in 35 centres within the Corporation limits and 12,700 doses in 59 centres in rural parts. Additionally, 10,800 Covaxin doses were allocated for 54 sites in rural parts on Monday, he said.