24 persons arrested for selling banned lottery tickets in Salem
The police on Wednesday arrested 24 persons for selling banned lottery tickets.
A special police team conducted raids at various places in the city following information on sale of banned tickets. Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda warned of invoking Goondas Act against those selling banned lottery tickets..
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.