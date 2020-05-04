24,640 persons arrested in first two stages of lockdown in Coimbatore district

The police registered 22,272 cases and arrested 24,640 persons who violated prohibitory order in Coimbatore district during the first two stages of the national lockdown -- from the midnight of Marchl 24 to May 3.

The police seized 22,010 vehicles from the violators, who were released on bail.

The Coimbatore city police registered 6,338 cases, arrested 6,580 persons and seized 6,508 vehicles from violators during the two stages of the lockdown.

The Coimbatore rural police arrested 18,080 persons in 15,934 cases and seized 15,502 vehicles from them.

On Sunday alone, the Coimbatore city police registered 65 cases, arrested 66 persons and seized 61 vehicles. The Coimbatore rural police registered 357 cases, arrested 414 persons and seized 340 vehicles on Sunday. On Monday, the police had a tough time managing the crowd at busy market places and commercial areas where people came in large numbers for purchases. The police assisted officials of civic bodies and the Revenue Department in various control measures, apart from managing traffic and maintaining law and order.

Staff Reporter adds from Salem

The Salem City police on Sunday registered 152 cases against 152 persons and detained 116 vehicles. The Salem District Police registered 190 cases against 230 persons and detained 130 vehicles. Namakkal police registered 131 cases against as many persons and detained 76 vehicles.