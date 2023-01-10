ADVERTISEMENT

246 species recorded during bird race held in Coimbatore

January 10, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - COIMBATOR

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 26 teams with more than 100 participants recorded 246 bird species at the 11th edition of the bird race organised by the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithonology, Natural History and Salim Ali Naturalist Forum and Hongkong and Sanghai Banking Corporation Limited on Sunday.

A release from P. Pramod, Senior Principal Scientist of SACON, said that Eurasian Spoonbill, Greater spotted eagle, White-naped woodpecker, Red breasted flycatcher, Taiga flycatcher, Rufous-bellied eagle, Garganey, Spot-billed pelican, Wayanad laughingthrush, Lesser whitethroat and Blue throat were some of the birds sighted during the day. The participants uploaded their observation on eBird platform.

The Yuhina Canopy was the all-India coordinator for the India Bird Races, and the facilitating partner was United Way Mumbai.

