245 new cases, seven deaths in Salem

Salem

04 July 2021 23:08 IST

Salem district on Sunday reported 245 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven deaths.

According to health officials, 230 cases were indigenous and 73 cases were reported in the Corporation limits. Fifteen patients had returned from Namakkal, Erode, and Dharmapuri. The deceased include two women.

Namakkal district reported 114 new cases and three deaths . As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

While Dharmapuri reported 89 new cases and one death, Krishnagiri reported 87 cases.

Erode district reported 349 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 90,815. While 375 persons were discharged, 4,227 persons continue to be under treatment. Four persons died, raising the toll to 607.