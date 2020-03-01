245 kg of meat seized in Salem

In an early morning crack down conducted by Food Safety officials and officials from civic bodies, 245 kg of old meat was seized.

The officials warned of continuous raids in the coming weeks.

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials led by R.Kathiravan, Designated Officer, and K.Parthibhan, City Health Officer, conducted inspections at the meat shops in Sooramangalam, Sithanur, Kollapatti and nearby areas from 7 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. on Sunday.

The officials said that they had been receiving complaints regarding the quality of meat.

There were complaints from people that some shops were selling a kg of mutton for just ₹300.

Dr. Kathiravan said that 245 kg of old meat was seized and they found some of the goats were not conditioned for slaughtering. “We have rescued three diseased goats and they have been sent to veterinary hospital for treatment.”

He said notices had been issued to 35 shops under section 31 of Food Safety and Standards Act for operating without licence.