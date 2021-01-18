245 frontline workers receive vaccine in Coimbatore

As many as 245 frontline workers received Covishield vaccine from four centres in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

At the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, 109 health workers received the vaccine on Sunday.

The remaining 136 beneficiaries received the first dose of the vaccine from the government hospitals at Pollachi (80), Mettupalayam (30) and the primary health centre at Nallatipalayam (26), said the Health Department.

As many as 72 persons were vaccinated in the district on the inaugural day on Saturday.

Though the Health Department planned to administer the vaccine to 100 persons in each centre on Saturday, it could not meet the target due to technical glitches they faced in CoWIN, the vaccination administration portal. Officials involved in the exercise said that this could be due to the heavy traffic the portal witnessed on the inaugural day.

In Tiruppur, 68 persons received the vaccine on Sunday. The beneficiaries received the vaccine from Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur, taluk hospitals at Udumalpet and Dharapuram and upgraded primary health centre at Perumanallur.

K. Jegadeesh Kumar, Deputy Director of Health Services, Tiruppur, said that a total of 285 persons received the initial dose of the vaccine in the district on Saturday and Sunday.