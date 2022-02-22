2,400 police personnel to provide security cover on counting day in Coimbatore

Coimbatore City Police have deployed 2,400 police personnel to provide security cover for the counting of votes here on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said that 100 commandos from the Tamil Nadu Commando Force, Marutham, in Chennai; five companies of the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) and 500 personnel from the Armed Reserve will be part of the security cover.

Already a three-tier security blanket is in place at the main strong room and counting centre at the Government College of Technology (GCT) on Thadagam Road.

Vehicles will not be allowed to enter the 100 metre radius of the main gate of GCT.

Those coming to the counting centre such as candidates, agents and media persons will have to park their vehicles in the parking yard on Forest College campus.

Police personnel will be deployed at party offices and sensitive areas on the counting day.

The officer added that the police would not allow crowding in public places for celebrations or agitations as it is a violation of COVID-19 safety norms.

Candidates and agents are not allowed to carry electronic gadgets to the counting centre where they will be permitted only after screening at the entrace. Those who carry the identification card issued by the District Election Officer (District Collector) and Coimbatore Corporation Returning Officer (Corporation Commissioner) will only be permitted to the counting centre. Raising slogans and other activities will not be permitted in the counting centre. Candidates and agents who come from Cowley Brown Road, Gandhi Park Road and Maruthamalai Road should take Thadagam Road from Lawley Road junction and park their vehicle in the Forest College campus. Those coming from Anaikkatti side have been asked to take Mettupalayam Road to reach Lawley Road junction and park their vehicles in Forest College campus. They can also walk to GCT from Azhagesan road junction and send send their vehicles to Forest College via Azhagesan road. General public who are heading to Thadagam side from Gandhipuram have been asked to take Mettupalayam Road and NSR Road to bypass GCT junction. Those coming via from Avinashilingam University side should take Bharathi Park fourth street to reach NSR Road.