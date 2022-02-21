2,400 police personnel to provide security cover on counting day in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter February 21, 2022 18:46 IST

Coimbatore City Police have deployed 2,400 police personnel to provide security cover for the counting of votes here on Tuesday. A senior police officer said that 100 commandos from the Tamil Nadu Commando Force, Marutham, in Chennai; five companies of the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) and 500 personnel from the Armed Reserve will be part of the security cover. Already a three-tier security blanket is in place at the main strong room and counting centre at the Government College of Technology (GCT) on Thadagam Road. Vehicles will not be allowed to enter the 100 metre radius of the main gate of GCT. Those coming to the counting centre such as candidates, agents and media persons will have to park their vehicles in the parking yard near Forest College campus. Police personnel will be deployed at party offices and sensitive areas on the counting day. The officer added that the police would not allow crowding in public places for celebrations or agitations as it is a violation of COVID-19 safety norms.



