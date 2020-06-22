24 test positive in Salem

Twenty-four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Salem on Monday.

According to officials, 23 were indigenous cases and one was imported case. In Namakkal, a 40-year-old woman who had returned from Delhi tested positive for the disease. The patient is undergoing treatment at Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital.

Erode Staff Reporter adds

Two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Erode district on Monday. Health officials said that a 56-year-old man of Kuppipalam in Valayakarar Street, and a 26-year-old native of Kodumudi, who had returned from Tiruvallur district recently, tested positive for COVID-19. Both were admitted to the isolation ward on Monday.

Ten persons are undergoing treatment and the total number of cases reported in the district stands at 83. People living in 3,282 houses across the district have been quarantined, officials added.