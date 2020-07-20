24 rescued from child labour clear Plus Two exams

SALEM

Twenty-four students who were rescued from child labour in Salem district have cleared the Plus Two examinations.

National Child Labour Project (NCLP) authorities said that out of 26 students under their care, 24 cleared the examinations. Project Director of NCLP R. Nirmala said “These children were rescued from different places such as brick kilns, silver anklet and beedi manufacturing units, powerlooms and houses where they were engaged in domestic work. They were brought into mainstream education three to four years ago.

Ms. Nirmala said the NCLP would provide assistance to these students for higher studies. “Once the students chose their preferred course, we would talk to the college authorities concerned for admissions”, she said.