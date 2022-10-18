24 petitions received at Corpn.’s grievances redress meet

As many as 24 petitions were received at the Corporation’s grievances redress meeting held at the Corporation main office here on Tuesday. Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, Corporation Commissioner M. Pratap and Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan were present.

The petitions were largely related to birth and death registration, seeking roads, street lights, drinking water, underground drainage, and taxation. Four petitions were received from East zone, five from West Zone, three from North Zone, eight from South Zone, two from Central Zone and two pertained to the Corporation main office.

eom/vsp/