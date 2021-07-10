24 peafowl found dead in Tiruppur

The Forest Department found 24 peafowl, including 17 peahens and seven peacocks, dead in Tiruppur on Friday.

Sources said that the birds were found dead at around 4 p.m. on a plot in Kollikadupalayam, near Dharapuram Road, in the city. Forest personnel rushed to the spot based on information from the Village Administrative Officer. Peafowl were known to regularly visit the spot, the sources said.

Tiruppur Forest Range Officer S. Senthilkumar said that the cause of deaths could be ascertained only after completion of autopsy.

As many as 21 peafowl were found dead on May 22 near Avinashi in Tiruppur district. It was found that the birds consumed groundnut seeds mixed with pesticide on an agricultural land, following which the Forest Department arrested the land owner.