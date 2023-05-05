24 officers complete Chief Administrative Officers’ course at the Air Force Administrative College in Coimbatore

May 05, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A total of 24 officers from the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy have completed Chief Administrative Officers’ course conducted by the Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) in Coimbatore.

A release from the AFAC said the course commenced on April 10 this year with an intake of 21 officers from the IAF and three officers from the Navy. The course was aimed at updating the participants with requisite knowledge to function effectively as Chief Administrative Officers at various stations of the IAF. Guest speakers from civilian and defence backgrounds took classes for the officers on various aspects pertaining to infrastructure development and its maintenance, human resources management, security, health and hygiene and handling of legal issues, it said.

Air Marshal K. Anantharaman, Air Officer-in-Charge Administration, Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan), New Delhi, presided over the valedictory function held on Thursday and awarded trophies and certificates to the course participants.

The Air Marshal, who is also the Commodore Commandant of AFAC, emphasised the role of administration in enhancing the operational efficiency of air bases and providing a sound edifice for pursuing all activities of the station. He also stressed on the importance of integration amongst the three services to ensure synergy and learning/sharing the best practices with each other.

