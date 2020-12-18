24 mini clinics to be opened under phase I in Erode

A total of 24 Amma mini clinics will be opened in phase I and the remaining 34 clinics will be opened in phase II in the district.
Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had recently inaugurated the CM’s Amma Mini Clinic Scheme in the State which will have a doctor, a nurse and an assistant that will function from 8 a.m. to noon and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The clinics will check temperature, oxygen level, blood pressure, haemoglobin and blood sugar levels and test urine samples.
The State government had proposed to open a total of 58 clinics in the blocks in the district.
Under phase I, clinics would come up at Ammapettai block – Kuppuchipalayam, Kuruchi, and Patalur, Anthiyur block - Bramadhasam, Bhavani block – Thalavaipettai and Vaikalpalayam, Chennimalai block – Perundurai RS, Erode Corporation, Kalingarayanpalayam, Veerappanchatiram, and Soolai, Gobichettipalayam block – Vellankovil, K. Mettupalayam, S. Ganapathipalayam, and Vellankattupalayam, Kodumudi block – Itchipalayam, Modakurichi block – Vellankattuvalasu, Nambiyur block – Savakattupalayam, Perundurai block – Chinnaveerasangli, and Kaliyamputhur, Punjaipuliyampatti block – Dhottampalayam, Malliyampatti, and Maadhampalayam, and T.N. Palayam block – Erankattur and Odayagoundanpalayam.
