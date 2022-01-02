24 medical teams to monitor vaccination for those aged 15-18 in Coimbatore

Twenty-four medical teams have been assigned to vaccinate people in the 15 to 18 age group, starting January 3 (Monday), in the district.

A press release from the district administration said that the Department of Public Health and School Education would organise 671 vaccination camps in schools, to which the Chief Education Office had sent a detailed note. The 1.61 lakh youth in the 15-18 age category would get only Covaxin vaccine, the release said and appealed to parents to make use of the opportunity to have their children vaccinated.