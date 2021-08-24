24-hour vaccination centre opened at Salem GH

A four-member team will be present in shifts at the 24-hour vaccination centre opened at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem on Monday.

24 August 2021 00:14 IST

A 24-hour COVID-19 vaccination centre was opened at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here on Monday.

Dean Valli Sathyamoorthy inaugurated the vaccination centre set up near the medical ward in the presence of Medical Superintendent P.V. Dhanapal, Resident Medical Officer Raniand Head, General Medicine, Suresh Kanna.

Both Covishield and Covaxin doses will be administered here.

Hospital authorities said a four-member team including a data entry operator would be present at the centre in shifts to administer the vaccines and upload details of beneficiaries on the COWIN portal.

Dr. Valli said staff had been deployed in three shifts round-the-clock at the centre.

She said on Monday, the centre was given 200 doses of Covishield and 50 doses of Covaxin.

Vaccine wastage

Measures would be taken to prevent vaccine wastage. During late hours, if the number of patients was not adequate to open a vial, their contact details would be collected and they might be requested to come the next day to prevent wastage of vaccine, she added.

The authorities said Health Department had assured them that there would be continuous supply of vaccine doses on demand to the centre to avoid break in the drive.