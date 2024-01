January 23, 2024 07:21 am | Updated 07:21 am IST

COIMBATORE The Punjabi Association in Coimbatore organised ‘Akanda Ramayan Paath’, a 24-hour non-stop recital of the Ramayana penned by Saint Tulsidas, from Sunday to Monday. The association had organised the event to commemorate the consecration of the iconic Ram temple in Ayodhya.

