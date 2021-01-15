24 cases in Salem

SALEM

15 January 2021 23:18 IST

Twenty-four COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Friday.

According to health officials, 17 were indigenous including five in Salem Corporation limits. Seven patients have returned from other districts like Namakkal and Erode.

As per the bulletin, a 72-year-old man died at a private hospital in Salem.

In Namakkal, 12 cases were reported. Three patients have returned from Coimbatore and Salem.

A total of 16 indigenous cases were reported in Erode.