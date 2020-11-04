238 persons test positive in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore district reported 238 COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 43,989.

The Health Department said that 490 persons were discharged from treatment centres in the district and a 63-year-old man died of the disease. As on Tuesday, Coimbatore district had 1,064 COVID-19 patients under institutional care.

Tiruppur district reported 98 fresh cases, taking the overall tally beyond the 13,000-mark. The district did not report any deaths for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, and 117 persons were discharged. Of the 13,093 cases, 11,875 recovered so far. The district reported 194 deaths in total.

In the Nilgiris, 52 persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 6,775, with 310 persons undergoing treatment. The toll in the district stood at 39.

In Erode district, 88 persons tested positive, taking the district’s tally to 10,561 cases. While 98 persons were discharged, 768 persons continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, taking the toll to 127.

In Salem, the number of positive cases dropped below 100 mark for first time in recent days with 97 cases being reported on Tuesday. Of the fresh cases, 80 were indigenous including 48 in Salem Coporation limits. Three persons aged 55, 83 and 74 died.

Namakkal district saw 65 new cases and reported the death of a 71-year-old man.

Dharmpuri district reported 24 cases and Krishnagiri 43.