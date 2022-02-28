236 species spotted in a day in Coimbatore Bird Race

A Great Grey Shrike with its kill that was spotted by a team in the Coimbatore Bird Race on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

February 28, 2022 19:15 IST

Birders spotted 236 species of birds in the 10th edition of Coimbatore Bird Race, the Coimbatore chapter of HSBC-India Bird Race, which was held on Sunday.

A total of 26 teams of bird watchers took part in the dawn-to-dusk event, spending an entire day spotting and identifying birds to record as many species as possible.

One of the teams, namely ‘Fly Catchers’, recorded many migratory flycatcher species such as Rusty-tailed Flycatcher, Blue-throated Flycatcher, Verditer Flycatcher, Asian brown Flycatcher and also rare Taiga Flycatcher.

Another team namely ‘Wryneck’ was thrilled by their exciting observation of a Great Grey Shrike with its kill.

At the end of the survey, participants shared their birding experiences with other birders and coordinators.

In contrast to the previous years, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, participants uploaded the observation data to eBird platform and shared the link with the coordinating team. The activities of the teams were communicated to the coordinator via social media.

The invaluable data collected in the survey reflected the state of affairs about how urbanisation impacted the natural world, said P. Pramod, Senior Principal Scientist, Sálim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON), in a release.

In Coimbatore district, the survey was organised by SACON and Salim Ali Naturalist Forum (SANF) together in partnership with the HSBC-India. ‘The Yuhina Canopy’ is the all-India coordinator for the India Bird Races with the United Way Mumbai as the facilitating Partner.