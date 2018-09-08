‘233 landslip-prone spots in the Nilgiris’

As many as 233 locations in the Nilgiris district have been identified as landslip prone , said District Collector Innocent Divya here on Friday.
Ms. Divya, said that teams have been set up to monitor the locations, as part of wider preparations to ensure that people are safe during the northeast monsoon.
Ms. Divya said that a total of 35 such teams had been set up, with each team in-charge of anywhere between five and seven locations.
Most of the landslip-prone locations were identified in Coonoor and Kotagiri taluks.
