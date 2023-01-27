231 villages in Coimbatore district declared drug-free 

January 27, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A total of 231 villages coming under 118 panchayats in the jurisdiction of the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have declared their villages drug-free. Leaders of the panchayats, the police and members of the public made the declaration and passed resolutions to keep drugs and banned tobacco products away from their localities at the gram sabhas held on Thursday.

C. Vijayakumar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore range), took part in the gram sabha held in Thathur panchayat union limits at Anamalai on Thursday. Representatives from panchayats, police and the public took the pledge against drugs and banned tobacco products.

The District Police, headed by Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, registered 1,532 cases and arrested a total of 1,821 persons who were involved in the sale of drugs and prohibited tobacco products in 2022. The police seized contraband substances to the tune of 20,141.3 kg and 180 vehicles from the accused.

Further, the police froze bank accounts of 184 accused and detained nine persons under the provisions of the Goondas Act. A total of 391 accused were made to execute a peace bond under Section 110 (security for good behaviour from habitual offenders) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Action was initiated against 10 persons who violated the peace bond in 2022, the police said.

In the current year, the District Police registered 63 cases related to the sale of drugs and gutkha and arrested 73 persons. The police seized 219.03 kg of contraband materials and five vehicles. While bank accounts of 68 accused were frozen, 22 accused were made to execute peace bonds. One person, who violated the peace bond, was detained and lodged in prison.