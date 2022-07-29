23,000 kg of PDS rice seized in Krishnagiri

The Civil Supplies-CID team seized 23,000 kg of rice meant for distribution under the Public Distribution System here near Krishnagiri toll plaza on Friday.

According to the department source, a team intercepted a truck based on a tip-off and found 460 bags of 50 kg rice each. Driver Ramakrishnan (31) of Omalur was arrested. On interrogation, it was found that the rice belonged to Saravanan of Salem and was being smuggling to Karnataka at the time of its seizure. The seized rice was handed over to Civil Supplies warehouse in Krishnagiri.

The seizure comes two days after 22,000 kg of rice was seized similarly from a truck. The Civil Supplies-CID has tightened all check-posts and strengthened vigil in Krishagiri