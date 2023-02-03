23,000 advanced fingerlings released into River Bhavani in Erode

February 03, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - ERODE

To augment and enhance fish production, the Fisheries Department released 23,000 advanced fingerlings into River Bhavani in Sathyamangalam that were ranched at the Fish Seed Production-cum-Rearing Centre at Bhavanisagar here.

The Fisheries Department is rearing fish at its seed farms at Pungar, Old Fish Seed Farm, and at the National Fish Seed Farms where production of seeds, fingerlings and research activities are undertaken. Under the River Ranching of Fish Seeds Scheme, a special activity under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana 2021-22 that aimed at enhancing fish production and doubling of income of fishers and fish farmers, it was targeted to ranch 10 lakh seeds and release fingerlings into rivers.

Seeds of Katla, Rohu, Mirgal, Kalpasu and Selkona were stocked at the farms and releasing of seedlings began on December 13, 2022.

Officials said 10 lakh seedlings were released into River Cauvery in Erode district at Unjalur and Kangeyampalayam, River Bhavani at Thottampalayam, Mudukanthurai, Akkaraithapalli, Nanja Goundan Pudur and Kodiveri, Coimbatore district – Sirumugai and Lingapuram, Karur district – Amaravathi River at Annaipalayam and Chinna Dharapuram and Tiruppur district – Amaravathi River at Kallapuram and at Seethakadu.

Officials said releasing fingerlings into rivers would increase fish production and availability of more fish for the inland fishermen. “It will help improve their livelihood,” they added. On Thursday evening, 23,000 fingerlings were released into River Bhavani at Padithurai by officials of the Fisheries Department, school students and local body representatives.

