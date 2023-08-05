HamberMenu
230 stalls showcase books in Erode Book Festival

August 05, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Visitors at a stall in Erode Book Festival on Saturday.

Visitors at a stall in Erode Book Festival on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

As many as 230 stalls showcasing books for all walks of life were on display at the Erode Book Festival that began at Chikkaiah Naicker College (CNC) ground here on Friday. 

Organised by the district administration along with Makkal Sinthanai Peravai, the 12-day exhibition will be open from 11 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. till August 15 that has collections both in Tamil and English brought out by both domestic and international publishers. 

Organisers said the book festival has been held since 2005 and is one of the biggest festivals, next to the book festival held in Chennai. They added that based on the success of the Erode Book Festival, book festivals are being held in all the districts in the State. They requested school and college students and the public to visit the festival and enhance their knowledge and get benefited. Students and educational institutions can avail special discounts and concessions for their individual and bulk purchases respectively at the stalls, they added. 

Apart from the exhibition, eminent writers, speakers and Tamil scholars would be presenting their speeches every evening on all days. 

