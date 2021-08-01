230 new cases of COVID-19 in Coimbatore district

01 August 2021 23:56 IST

Coimbatore district on Sunday reported 230 new cases of COVID-19, registering a slight decrease from Saturday’s 246 cases.

The district had 1,961 active cases of the disease and 208 persons recovered.

The Health Department said that one more person from the district died of COVID-19 as the death toll increased to 2,178.

The district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 2.2% on Saturday when 10,997 swab samples were subjected to testing and 246 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district had 95 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday while 129 persons recovered. The district’s death toll increased to 836 after five persons died of the disease in the last few days.

The TPR of Tiruppur district stood at 1.4% on Saturday when 5,401 swab samples were tested, out of which 78 were found positive.

In the Nilgiris, 49 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the district stands at 30,573. The number of deaths in the district stood at 179, while 542 persons are undergoing treatment.