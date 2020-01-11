Coimbatore

₹ 230 crore allocated for desilting River Noyyal: Velumani

Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani with the members of various volunteer organisations at a felicitation function held in the city on Saturday.

Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani with the members of various volunteer organisations at a felicitation function held in the city on Saturday.  

more-in

Minister felicitates organisations focusing on conserving water bodies in Coimbatore

River Noyyal will be completely desilted by the State government soon, said Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani here on Saturday.

He was speaking at ‘Maamazhai Potruthum’, an event organised under Coimbatore Vizha to felicitate volunteer organisations focusing on conservation of water bodies. Mr. Velumani felicitated members from 24 such organisations across the Coimbatore district.

“The State government has allocated ₹ 230 crore to desilt Noyyal,” Mr. Velumani said, adding that a Government Order has been passed to this effect.

Claiming that the District Administration has endeavoured to desilt and maintain many water bodies, he promised that the water bodies left out will also be desilted at the earliest.

“Members of these volunteer organisations are keeping aside their job and working for the next generation,” Mr. Velumani said while commending the works of the volunteer organisations.

The Minister said that the State government has allocated ₹ 605 crore for the expansion of Coimbatore International Airport.

Job opportunities

“This will result in [arrival] of many IT companies and will generate more employment,” he said.

District Collector K. Rajamani, Managing Trustee of Siruthuli Vanitha Mohan, Young Indians Chairman B. Praveen Kumarr and secretary of Athikadavu Kousika River Development Association P.K. Selvaraj were present during the felicitation function.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2020 11:55:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/230-crore-allocated-for-desilting-river-noyyal-velumani/article30546011.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY