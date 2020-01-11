₹ 230 crore allocated for desilting River Noyyal: Velumani

River Noyyal will be completely desilted by the State government soon, said Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani here on Saturday.

He was speaking at ‘Maamazhai Potruthum’, an event organised under Coimbatore Vizha to felicitate volunteer organisations focusing on conservation of water bodies. Mr. Velumani felicitated members from 24 such organisations across the Coimbatore district.

“The State government has allocated ₹ 230 crore to desilt Noyyal,” Mr. Velumani said, adding that a Government Order has been passed to this effect.

Claiming that the District Administration has endeavoured to desilt and maintain many water bodies, he promised that the water bodies left out will also be desilted at the earliest.

“Members of these volunteer organisations are keeping aside their job and working for the next generation,” Mr. Velumani said while commending the works of the volunteer organisations.

The Minister said that the State government has allocated ₹ 605 crore for the expansion of Coimbatore International Airport.

Job opportunities

“This will result in [arrival] of many IT companies and will generate more employment,” he said.

District Collector K. Rajamani, Managing Trustee of Siruthuli Vanitha Mohan, Young Indians Chairman B. Praveen Kumarr and secretary of Athikadavu Kousika River Development Association P.K. Selvaraj were present during the felicitation function.