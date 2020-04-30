23 arrested in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore City Police registered 20 cases and arrested 23 persons for violating prohibitory orders during the total lockdown within the limits of the Coimbatore Corporation from Sunday to Wednesday. The police seized 13 vehicles from the violators.

On Wednesday, the city police registered one case and arrested a person.

The Coimbatore Rural Police registered 355 cases, arrested 421 persons and seized 346 vehicles on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the police denied entry of vehicles in busy market areas of Coimbatore city and towns like Mettupalayam in Coimbatore rural where people thronged to buy essentials.

Salem/Namakkal

The Namakkal police on Wednesday registered 186 cases against 196 persons and seized 120 vehicles for violating prohibitory orders. The Salem district police registered 102 cases against 129 persons and seized 46 vehicles here on Wednesday.

Erode

According to Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan, a total of 15,706 cases were registered till April 29 for various violations and 12,230 vehicles were impounded so far.