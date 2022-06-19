Coimbatore

22 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district

A total of 22 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

The Health Department said that 15 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 199 active cases on Sunday.

The district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 4.5 % on Saturday when 31 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. One person recovered from the disease and the district had 11 active cases.

The district’s TPR stood at 2 % on Saturday when 11 cases were reported.

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Sunday.

So far, 42,183 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the district, with 41,924 being discharged. A total of 226 people have died so far, while 33 people are undergoing treatment.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 19, 2022 8:03:12 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/22new-covid-19-cases-in-coimbatore-district/article65543028.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY