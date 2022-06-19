22 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district

A total of 22 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

The Health Department said that 15 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 199 active cases on Sunday.

The district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 4.5 % on Saturday when 31 persons tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. One person recovered from the disease and the district had 11 active cases.

The district’s TPR stood at 2 % on Saturday when 11 cases were reported.

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris on Sunday.

So far, 42,183 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the district, with 41,924 being discharged. A total of 226 people have died so far, while 33 people are undergoing treatment.