2,290 Plus Two students absent for exam in Erode district

March 13, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

A total of 22,604 students appeared for the Plus Two exams across the district, while 2,290 students were absent on the first day here on Monday.

Students from 200 schools took up their Language paper at 105 centres across the district. Officials said that students were given time from 10 a.m. to 10.10 a.m. to read the question paper, while the time from 10.10 a.m. to 10.15 a.m. is given for verification of particulars by the candidate. The duration of the exam was from 10.15 a.m. to 1.15 p.m. and the exam would conclude on April 3. Collector H. Krishnanunni inspected the centre at the Government Higher Secondary School at Kumalankuttai.

School Education Department officials said that drinking water, toilet facilities, and generators were made available at all the centres and steps were taken to provide uninterrupted power supply during the examination hours. All the answer sheets would be transported in vehicles and kept at seven custodian points in the district, they added. A total of 412 students are writing their exams with the help of scribes and additional time was given for them. Also, private candidates took up their exams at three centres in the district. A total of 105 chief superintendents, 110 department officers, 1,447 hall supervisors and 150 flying squads were posted for duty for the smooth conduct of examination.

Likewise, Plus One examinations will be held from March 14 to April 5 in which 21,948 students are expected to take up their examination.

