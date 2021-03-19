229 nominations filed for 8 constituencies

ERODE

19 March 2021 23:07 IST

A total of 194 candidates filed 229 nomination papers to contest in the eight Assembly constituencies in the district as filing of nominations ended on Friday.

Filing of nominations began on March 12 and candidates of main political parties and independents filed their nominations during the six days. Filing of nomination ended at 3 p.m. on Friday and 92 nominations were filed on the day. A total of 194 candidates filed their papers for the election.

Advertising

Advertising

Nominations filed in each Assembly constituency: Erode (East) – 23 candidates, Erode (West) – 22, Modakkurichi – 24, Perundurai – 34, Bhavani – 23, Anthiyur – 28, Gobichettipalayam 27, and Bhavanisagar (Reserved) – 13 candidates. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on March 20 and nominations can be withdrawn till 3 p.m. on March 22. Allocation of symbols and final list of contesting candidates will be announced on the same day.