229 new cases, three deaths in Coimbatore

11 August 2021 23:14 IST

A total of 229 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday, registering a slight increase from Tuesday's 224 cases.

The Health Department said that the district had 2,259 active cases of the disease on Wednesday and 203 persons recovered.

Three more persons from the district died of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the death toll to 2,201.

Tiruppur district reported two new deaths and 73 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 88,754.

The two deaths reported by the Health Department took the overall toll up to 876. A total of 857 patients were active cases and 67 patients were reported to have recovered from the disease.

In the Nilgiris, 46 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 31,048. The number of deaths stood at 186 on Wednesday while 493 persons are undergoing treatment.