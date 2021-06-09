‘2,272 positive cases identified during door-to-door survey’

With COVID-19 active cases continuing to remain over 14,000 in the district, door-to-door fever surveillance helps in identifying 2,272 positive cases in the district.

As of Tuesday, the district reported 69,485 positive cases, 54,742 discharged patients and 459 deaths while the active cases stood at 14,284. The positivity rate in the district stood at 25%. Since cases were on the rise in the past one-and-a-half months, door-to-door surveys are being conducted across the district to identify persons with symptoms so as to provide early treatment and prevent the spread of virus.

So far, 11,974 persons were identified with symptoms and swab samples were lifted from 11,625 persons. Test results were declared for 6,150 persons of which 2,272 tested positive. The number of persons tested positive were 897 in corporation limits, 717 in panchayats, 542 in town panchayats and 116 in municipalities.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that early deduction through survey helped to control the spread of virus resulting in cases dropping in the past one week. “While over 450 cases were reported in the last week of May, it dropped to less than 320 cases in the first week of June”, he said and added that stickers were pasted in front of the houses providing details of persons in home quarantine.

On an average over 1,500 cases were reported in the district in the past three weeks of which over two-third of the cases were in rural areas. Health officials said that survey has been expedited in rural areas and cases are expected to drop in the coming week.

As of Tuesday, a total of 9,937 persons were in home isolation while the containment zones in the district stood at 159 comprising 121 (600 cases) and 38 (182 cases in urban areas). A total of 7,52,828 persons had undergone RT-PCR tests, while 2,42,249 persons were vaccinated comprising 1,95,567 above 45 years and 46,682 in the 18-44 age group.