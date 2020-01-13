2,270 centres to administer polio vaccines in Salem

As many as 2,270 polio vaccination camps will be set up in various parts of the district to vaccinate children below 5 years of age here on January 19.

In a release, District Collector S.A.Raman said the vaccination camps would be set up at various places including government and private hospitals, primary health centres, schools and panchayat offices here.

Also, 77 mobile camps had been arranged to administer polio drops to children at places like theatres, railway junctions, bus stands, festival places, markets among others, a release said. The district administration was targeting to administer polio drops to 3.7 lakh children.

A release from the Salem Corporation said that 222 camps would be set up in Corporation limits to immunise 90,210 children. According to Corporation officials, the vaccine will be administered till 5 p.m. and mobile camps have also been set up.

As many as 1,500 workers and 20 supervisors had been appointed for this purpose by the Corporation, a release said.