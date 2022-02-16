227 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore district on Wednesday reported 227 new COVID-19 cases.. The Health Department said that 816 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 4,123 active cases on Wednesday.

The district had a test positivity rate of 4.2 % on Tuesday when 231 persons tested positive for the disease.

The Nilgiris district reported 24 cases bringing the toll to 41,734. The number of deaths stood at 225 in the Nilgiris while 477 people are undergoing treatment.

Tiruppur district reported 66 fresh cases.. No new deaths were reported by the Health Department and the overall toll remained as 1,050. The district had 1,209 active cases and 359 patients from the district recovered from COVID-19.