225 new cases, one death in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore district on Sunday reported 225 new cases of COVID-19. It had 2,403 active cases of the disease on Sunday and 204 persons recovered.

Coimbatore district's death toll increased to 2,218 after a 73-year-old man died of COVID-19 on Friday.

It had a Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of 1.8 % on Saturday when 223 persons tested positive for the disease.

Tiruppur district had 913 active cases on Sunday. The district reported 84 new cases of the disease and 88 persons recovered.

The Health Department on Sunday declared that COVID-19 was the cause of the death of five persons who died at the Government Hospital, Udumalpet, in May this year. With this, the district's death toll increased to 890.

Tiruppur district had a TPR of 1.8 % on Saturday when 94 persons tested positive for the disease.

In the Nilgiris, 44 persons tested positive on Sunday.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 31,233. The number of deaths in the district stood at 187 while 485 persons are undergoing treatment.