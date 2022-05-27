225 kg of banned tobacco products seized

The Thadagam police on Friday seized banned tobacco products weighing nearly 225 kg during a vehicle check and arrested three migrant workers near Thadagam in Coimbatore district.

The police said a team led by Sub-inspector of Thadagam police station Arumuga Nainar were engaged in vehicle check on Pannimadai – Dhaliyur road on Friday morning when they found the contraband weighing 224.842 kg stacked inside a car.

The police team interrogated Lakshman (22), Madan Singh (22) and Inder Kumar (24), who are natives of Rajasthan and they allegedly confessed to have smuggled the banned tobacco products from Bengaluru for sale in Coimbatore district. They were remanded in judicial custody.

Man arrested for assaulting wife

The Kuniamuthur police arrested a man on charges of physically assaulting his wife and attempting to murder her allegedly for dowry. The police said Appukutti (33) married Priyanka around six months ago and harassed her for dowry.

On May 25, the man, along with his parents Durairaj (57) and Saraswathi (52), verbally abused her and Appukutti allegedly broke her right hand in a fit of rage, the police said. She was eventually admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Based on her complaint, the Kuniamuthur police booked the three under sections of the Indian Penal Code including 307 (Attempt to murder) and 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and remanded Appukutti in judicial custody on Thursday.